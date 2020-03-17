Blanchet House pivots, offers to-go meals for homeless

Free sack breakfasts were handed out to a long line of homeless people at Blanchet House in Northwest Portland, March 17. 2020 (Blanchet House)

Volunteers needed to help in this pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, homeless people in downtown Portland could get a decent meal at Blanchet House. But after indoor meal service was shut down in Oregon due to the coronavirus, changes had to be made.

So Blanchet House officials offered coffee, a hard-boiled egg, orange slices and a donut to people who lined up outisde their location in Northwest Portland — and they’ll offer these sack meals freet to anyone who needs one 3 times a day, 6 days a week.

The Blanchet House has been serving those who need help the most for nearly 70 years. But they need more volunteer help right now along with more donations and helping pick food up from restaurants in Portland.

Their office is at 310 NW Glisan. Their phone number is 503.241.4340.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Grab-and-go school food sites ready during COVID-19 crisis

Accessing food during the coronavirus outbreak

KOIN — Complete Coverage on Coronavirus