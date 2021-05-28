Blazers giving away t-shirts, even tickets at vaccine clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers are offering swag and even preseason game tickets through mid-June as a way to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts around the metro area.
Those getting their first COVID-19 vaccination dose at certain clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU on certain days, listed below, have a chance to get t-shirts, posters and even tickets for the 2021-2022 preseason games.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|Saturday, May 29
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Red Economy Lot – PDX
|10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220
|Saturday, May 29
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Common Ground Church
|5755 SW Erickson Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005
|Sunday, May 30
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Red Economy Lot – PDX
|10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220
|Thursday, June 3
|3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Prescott Elementary
|10410 NE Prescott St., Portland, OR 97220
|Saturday, June 5
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus
|2208 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, OR 97233
|Saturday, June 19
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Peninsula Park
|700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217
|Saturday, June 19
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Faubion School
|2930 NE Dekum St., Portland, OR 97211
Blaze the Trail Cat, the team’s mascot, will also be in attendance at the swag giveaway.
Officials say walk-ins at these clinics are encouraged and appointments are not necessary.