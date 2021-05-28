Blazers giving away t-shirts, even tickets at vaccine clinics

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers are offering swag and even preseason game tickets through mid-June as a way to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts around the metro area.

Those getting their first COVID-19 vaccination dose at certain clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU on certain days, listed below, have a chance to get t-shirts, posters and even tickets for the 2021-2022 preseason games.

Date Time Location Address Saturday, May 29 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Economy Lot – PDX 10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220 Saturday, May 29 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Common Ground Church 5755 SW Erickson Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005 Sunday, May 30 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Economy Lot – PDX 10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220 Thursday, June 3 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prescott Elementary 10410 NE Prescott St., Portland, OR 97220 Saturday, June 5 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus 2208 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, OR 97233 Saturday, June 19 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Peninsula Park 700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217 Saturday, June 19 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Faubion School 2930 NE Dekum St., Portland, OR 97211

Blaze the Trail Cat, the team’s mascot, will also be in attendance at the swag giveaway.

Officials say walk-ins at these clinics are encouraged and appointments are not necessary.