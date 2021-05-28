Blazers giving away t-shirts, even tickets at vaccine clinics

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers are offering swag and even preseason game tickets through mid-June as a way to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts around the metro area.

Those getting their first COVID-19 vaccination dose at certain clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU on certain days, listed below, have a chance to get t-shirts, posters and even tickets for the 2021-2022 preseason games.

DateTimeLocationAddress
Saturday, May 298 a.m. to 3 p.m.Red Economy Lot – PDX10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220
Saturday, May 299 a.m. to 3 p.m.Common Ground Church5755 SW Erickson Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005
Sunday, May 308 a.m. to 3 p.m.Red Economy Lot – PDX10105 NE Airport Way, Portland OR 97220
Thursday, June 33 p.m. to 8 p.m.Prescott Elementary10410 NE Prescott St., Portland, OR 97220
Saturday, June 59 a.m. to 3 p.m.POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus2208 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, OR 97233
Saturday, June 192 p.m. to 4 p.m.Peninsula Park700 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217
Saturday, June 1910 a.m. to 6 p.m.Faubion School2930 NE Dekum St., Portland, OR 97211

Blaze the Trail Cat, the team’s mascot, will also be in attendance at the swag giveaway.

Officials say walk-ins at these clinics are encouraged and appointments are not necessary.

