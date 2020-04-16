‘Bloom Project’ pivots, sends bon mots instead of bouquets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year, the Bloom Project delivers thousands of bouquets to patients of hospice and palliative care. But during the pandemic, the volunteers can’t gather to do that.

Founder Heidi Berkman joined AM Extra to talk about how they’ve pivoted to a letter writing campaign — and so far have mailed more than 250 letters.

