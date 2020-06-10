Blue Star Donuts to close 3 Portland-area locations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blue Star Donuts is permanently closing three of its locations in the Portland metro area, including its flagship shop in Downtown Portland.

The company announced Tuesday its shops in Multnomah Village, Progress Ridge and Downtown Portland will not reopen. They’ve been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Star Donuts said it still has two shops: one in Portland on SE Division Street and another in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. It’s unclear when those locations will reopen.

The company posted the following, in part, on Facebook:

“Since March 17th, the handful of folks we have left have been fighting so hard to figure out how to navigate this ever-changing future with what we have to work with. We are absolutely grieving for what we were, and what we’ve lost, but we are not giving up!

We appreciate everyone who’s been reaching out, wondering about their neighborhood shop, sending love. It’s hard to have all the answers right now, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued support and patience as we move through this.”