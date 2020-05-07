Bonamici, Rosenblum vow to fight price gouging during pandemic

Cashier Nancy Alvarez wears a protective mask as she works behind a plastic shield at the Presidente Supermarket during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Issues from price gouging to current eviction rules were all part of the conversation Thursday in a webinar hosted by Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

They say they’re constantly working to keep people from getting ripped off and they want those who they think they are to reach out.



“Then we can examine federal legislation to see if there’s a pattern or if there’s gaps in existing legislation. Does this already violate a federal law, and if it doesn’t how can we fix it to make sure people are not being taken advantage of,” Bonamici said.

Representatives from the Oregon Law Center also took part in the conversation. They said they too are working to protect renter and consumer rights.

Get more information from the Attorney General here.