UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital, according to the Associated Press.
Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday after still showing symptoms of the coronavirus ten days after receiving a positive test.
Officials close to the PM said symptoms have since worsened and therefore he needed extra care. Johnson is sill reportedly conscious and does not currently need the assistance of a ventilator.
Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him during his stay at St. Thomas’ Hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
