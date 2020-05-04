Bornstein Seafood closes as 11 have COVID-19

Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria as seen on Google Street View, May 4, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven employees at the Bornstein Seafood processing facility in Astoria tested positive for COVID-19, the Clatsop County Department of Public Health confirmed on Monday.

The seafood facility has been closed until further notice and all its workers have been told to shelter in place by company VP Andrew Bornstein.

Last Friday, Bornstein Seafood official contacted health authorities after one of its employees tested positive. Later testing of 35 other people found the other employees who tested positive. Another 5 test results are expected later Monday or Tuesday.

The 11 who tested positive are 4 women and 7 men between the ages of 30-69.

