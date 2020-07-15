Breaking down the process of contact tracing

FILE – People line up in their cars at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Multnomah County to date.

As an effort to contain the virus, Oregon’s most populated county has employed several contact tracers to reach out to potential victims of exposure.

The Process

The county’s health department has 15 contact tracers and 45 case investigators currently in place. For every person who tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer reaches out to about five or six other people who may have been in contact with the patient.

From there, a contact tracer will follow up with the contacts and provide any follow-up information necessary. Those who have been in contact with a confirmed case are then asked to either quarantine or isolate for two weeks. If either option presents accessibility concerns (i.e. grocery shopping, doctors visits, etc), the county will assist in arranging community partners who can help.

As more positive tests come in, Multnomah County Health wants to make sure the contact tracing team reflects the community.

“With this ramp up to hire more case investigators and contact tracers that’s really one thing we have been mindful [of],” said Senior Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Taylor Pinsent. “To make sure who we are hiring is reflecting the communities that we are serving so you have that cultural connection.”

Case investigators said the majority of people they reach out to do their part to stay home, although it can be difficult getting ahold of certain people. Additionally, there are some people who are uncomfortable about sharing health information.

County officials said contact tracers never ask for social security numbers or credit card information.

For more information about Multnomah County’s contact tracing program, head here.