Governor Brown to discuss Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 response

Brown is weighing another shutdown as cases spike across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Governor Brown will speak alongside health officials from the Oregon Health Authority. In a one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News on Friday, Brown talked about what Oregon may do as the spike in COVID cases continues and about the ongoing demonstrations in Portland that now include federal officers confronting protesters.

The governor is weighing whether to shut down businesses that are gathering spots to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but she hasn’t yet made a decision. What could be first to close again is indoor restaurant seating and bars.

Brown told KOIN 6 News places where people are congregating is where the virus is seen to be spreading. Earlier last week she banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered a mask mandate for everyone outside if they can’t stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The governor said a closure will depend not just on a continued increase in people infected by the virus but other factors that would lead to closures.

Brown’s Wednesday press conference is slated to begin at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.