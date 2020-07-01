Brown to address continued COVID-19 response, mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Wednesday morning, the same day the new mask mandate goes into effect.

Governor Kate Brown will address the state’s continued response to the coronavirus pandemic alongside Oregon Health Authority representatives and members of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel. On Monday, Brown announced all Oregonians will need to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, extending her order that was initially mandated in just 8 counties.

People who have underlying health conditions, have a disability or are under the age of 12 are exempt from the mask mandate.

“Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference,” the governor said in a statement. “Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.”

Brown will also discuss State of Emergency, which she extended on Tuesday due to the pandemic.

She said the extension lasts until September 4, an additional 60 days. She will reevaluate then and consider another extension. She originally declared a state of Emergency on February 7.

“Now, we again find ourselves at a crossroads as a state. The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether Oregon either flattens the curve of new COVID-19 infections, or sees a devastating spike in cases that overwhelms our hospital capacity in the next month,” she said in a press release.

There are 8,600 cases confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 207 people have died.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when more information is available.