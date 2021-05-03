Brown denies NWSL fans request; Thorns-Timbers file request

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office has turned down an appeal by the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League to allow more than 100 fans at the Challenge Cup tournament final Saturday between the Thorns and Gotham FC.

In response, the Timbers and Thorns organization filed its own proposal with the state. Unlike the NWSL’s request, this one said they will not serve food and beverages in order to keep fans masked 100% of the time.

“We have 500,000 square feet of space here at Providence Park. And what we proposed to the state is that we won’t do any food an beverage. So fans will come, wear a mask at all times. Be socially distanced and we’re only asking for 15% (capacity)<” said Timbers/Thorns President of Business Mike Golub. “And in our mind it’s no different than going to the park or going to the beach.”

The Challenge Cup tournament final between the Thorns and Gotham FC will be televised on KOIN 6 beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.