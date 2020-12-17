Brown extends Oregon state of emergency into March 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon state of emergency put into place when the pandemic began was extended until March 3, 2021 by Gov. Kate Brown.

The previous order was due to expire on January 2.

In a statement, Brown said the pandemic “continues to pose a public health threat.” Each executive order for the state of emergency has lasted 60 days and is reviewed as each deadline approaches.

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic. And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life,” Brown said in a statement. “In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick––and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives.”

Earlier Thursday, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend the county’s eviction moratorium to July 2, 2021 amid ongoing challenges associated with coronavirus and its economic impact.