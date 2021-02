PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown extended Oregon’s State of Emergency for another 60 days on Thursday.

The declaration is “the legal underpinning for the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance,” a release from her office explained.

The State of Emergency also gives Oregon access to more federal COVID-19 relief and assistance, including assistance with vaccine distribution.

The State of Emergency is reevaluated every 60 days.