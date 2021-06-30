Brown reopens Oregon, celebrates ‘brighter days ahead’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown and leaders from across the state held a Reopening Oregon event at Providence Park late Wednesday morning.

Brown honored those who died from COVID-19 and celebrate those who saved lives and supported Oregonians over the past 16 months.

“We took unprecedented action to accomplish an unprecedented mission – to do everything we could to protect Oregonians and save lives,” Brown said.

“This is truly a historic moment for our state. However, while we enter a new chapter today, our work is far from over,” she said.

A series of speakers included OHA Director Patrick Allen and OHSU Dr. Judi Guzman-Cottrill. Steve Bobb Sr. of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gave a tribal blessing.

“Were we prepared? In many ways, yes. I’m profoundly grateful for the ways our hospitals, local public health departments and community partners worked together to protect Oregonians,” Allen said.

Last Friday, Brown announced she signed a “recovery-focused executive order.” The order lifts all remaining health and safety restrictions issued for the COVID-19 pandemic once the state reached the 70% vaccination mark or on Wednesday, June 30 — whichever comes first.

June 30 came first, but barely. As of late Tuesday, the statewide vaccination rate of adults stood at 69.4%.

With the executive order in effect, the statewide mask mandate, social distancing and capacity limits were lifted.