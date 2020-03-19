Brown orders higher ed schools to move to online learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all higher education institutions in the state to transition to online learning.

All in-person higher education classes are banned through April 28. The executive order also suspends all on-campus operations other than critical functions like food services and dormitories. Those functions that do remain in service are to enforce social distancing.

“I know students have worked hard this school year, and we’re doing everything we can to help them safely finish their learning. But we’re also learning more about this disease every day, and social distancing is key to keeping Oregonians safe,” said Governor Brown in a statement. “I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas.”

Oregon State University

Also on Wednesday, Oregon State University announced it would move to remote instruction for all of spring term starting March 30. OSU said all students who were on track to graduate in the spring but can’t due to teaching changes will receive scholarships to cover tuition costs so that they can complete their remaining credits at a later time.

OSU residence halls, student housing and dining halls will stay open. Employees will also be offered expanded leave options.

Click here for more information about OSU closures.

University of Oregon

The University of Oregon said no final exams will be offered in-person for winter term. The first three weeks of the spring term, which starts March 30, will be delivered remotely.

All buildings on the Eugene, Portland and Charleston campus are open for students, faculty and employees but are closed to the general public.

Click here for more information about U of O closures.

Portland State University

All classes during Portland State University’s spring term (which starts March 30) will be taught remotely. PSU said no extra fees will be charged for remote courses. Housing and food services will still be offered.

Click here for more information about PSU closures.