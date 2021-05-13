Brown: Oregon to follow CDC on masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown said Oregon will follow the new rules from the CDC on masks for fully vaccinated people.

“Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully-vaccinated

individuals. That means Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or

social distance in most public spaces,” Brown said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday afternoon that they are easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The CDC has outlined a few exceptions, such as public transportation, hospitals and health care

clinics, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities. Nothing is changing for schools this school year.

The new guidance is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life. President Joe Biden said, “Today is a great day for America.”

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.