Brown to hold press conference as Oregon battles COVID spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday, one day after the state hit its highest daily coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education to discuss the state’s efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will stream it online and provide updates.

Health officials reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday, the highest daily case count in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now at 673.

The daily case count record was previously set one week ago when health officials reported 550 new cases in Oregon. The governor then decided to place Multnomah County back on her COVID Watch List.

Of those cases 550 cases last Friday, 135 were reported in Multnomah County. Oregon Health Authority’s Senior Health Advisory Dr. Shimi Sharief said trends that contribute to the higher case count in Multnomah County also play out across the state, namely, get-togethers with people outside the immediate household.

“Actually, it’s not that different from the rest of the counties, it’s just that certain trends can be noted to Multnomah County before we see it elsewhere—increased risk for crowding, just with more people living in a smaller amount of space,” said Sharief. “So, it’s actually the same reasons why Multnomah County is experiencing more cases than the rest of the counties in Oregon. It’s all just smaller gatherings, non-household gatherings, people clustering together in groups greater than their household.”

She said that while the state is still concerned about the potential for large outbreaks, what’s most concerning is the day-to-day, week-to-week increase of small clusters of sporadic cases.

“There’s at least 50% or more of each case that’s reported each day, ends up being in sporadic case counts,” said Sharief.

Based on current OHA models, if the trend continues, hospitals could reach capacity by mid-to-late December—another reason why officials say people shouldn’t let their guards down.

Also last week, the OHA revised its face-covering guidance to require people to wear face coverings “in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms, and workspaces unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.”

Face coverings are also now required in indoor and outdoor markets, street fairs, private career schools, and public and private colleges and universities.

OHA also said face coverings are better than face shields, except for those instances when, for instance, someone who is deaf or hearing impaired needs to read lips.

And the standard guidance remains: Stay 6 feet or more away, avoid large gatherings, limit social gatherings and wash your hands frequently.

