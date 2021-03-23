Brown reveals 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan Tuesday, aimed to help families and businesses across the state struggling from the hardships born from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The framework for the initiative was was developed with input from the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors and Racial Justice Council (RJC) — with a specific focus on strategically supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, according to the governor’s office.

Brown listed the ten principles for equitable and rapid economic recovery in the 10-Point Plan:

Action #1: Investing in Oregon’s hardest hit workers (those currently unemployed or underemployed)

“We have the opportunity now to lift up Oregon families and businesses, by immediately investing state and federal resources to help them recover from the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor said in a release Tuesday. “We must do so by creating a more just and equitable Oregon, helping the communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and wildfires. By rooting our recovery efforts in equity, we can support economic growth for Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, and Tribal communities.”

Oregon will receive approximately $6.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which will be split between state and local governments.

Full plan outlined below: