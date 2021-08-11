Brown to announce new indoor mask rules for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will announce new statewide indoor mask requirements at a press conference on Wednesday.

The press conference begins at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will update this story.

Brown announced Tuesday that she would be issuing two new health and safety measures in response to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oregon. The measures include vaccination requirements for state employees and indoor mask mandates.

“The latest science is clear: although unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract the disease, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread the Delta variant,” said Brown. “Masks are a simple and effective way to make sure you are not unknowingly infecting your friends, family members, neighbors, and colleagues. After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now. It will help to protect all of us, including people who are immunocompromised, and our children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated. Masks are a simple and effective tool that will keep our schools, businesses, and communities open.”

Multnomah County on Monday reinstated an indoor mask mandate for every 5 and older, regardless of vaccination. That order goes into effect on Friday.

All executive branch employees with the State of Oregon must be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later, Brown said. Some people may qualify for an exception based on disability or “sincerely held religious belief.” Unlike health care workers, State of Oregon employees will not have the option of weekly testing instead of showing proof of vaccination.

Data from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health and Science University suggests COVID hospitalizations will far exceed the state’s healthcare capacity in the coming weeks if steps are not taken to curb the spread of the delta variant.

“Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations––consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals––that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” said Brown. “When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care––whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations. If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk.

“There are two keys to saving lives. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And, by wearing masks, all of us––vaccinated and unvaccinated––can help ensure that a hospital bed staffed by health professionals is available for our loved ones in their time of need. If we all do our part, we can beat COVID-19 once and for all, keep our economy open and thriving, and return our kids to the classroom with minimal disruptions in a few weeks.”

On Tuesday, Oregon health officials reported 2,329 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with nine new deaths.