Brown to announce new steps in state’s coronavirus fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce new measures aimed at stemming the spread of novel coronavirus during a Thursday morning press conference in Portland, according to a statement released by her office.

Starting at 11 a.m., the governor will discuss steps regarding mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other community-wide efforts as officials work to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, there have been 19 confirmed cases of the infection in Oregon, and more than 1,000 across the United States. The U.S. death toll rose to 38 on Wednesday, with the majority in Washington state at 31; however, none has been reported in Oregon.

On Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three different Washington state counties–which includes virtually the entire Seattle metro area–to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is not just your ordinary flu,” Inslee said. “This demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat.”

Earlier on Wednesday, World Health Organization officials declared the crisis was a pandemic. President Donald Trump is expected to speak about the COVID-19 crisis from the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

