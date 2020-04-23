Brown to lay out framework for allowing non-urgent procedures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Thursday morning during which she will be discussing the framework for resuming non-urgent and elective procedures.

Along with the other various measures the she has taken, Governor Brown issued an executive order that halted all non-urgent medical procedures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as the state considers how to gently reopen, Brown will announce a framework that will allow those procedures to resume, as long as new requirements for safety and preparedness are met.

In a press release, the governor’s office stated “Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.”

Governor Brown will be holding her press conference alongside Dr. Dana Hargunani of the Oregon Health Authority and Dr. Bruce Goldberg of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel.

“Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay,” said Brown.

In the release, Brown thanked Oregonians for their sacrifices during these unprecedented times.

“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” said Brown. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.

The teleconference will be held at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 will be listening in and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Criteria for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers

Prior to resuming non-urgent procedures:

Capacity at the hospital can accommodate an increase in both COVID-19 hospitalizations in addition to increased post-procedure hospitalizations and other ongoing needs for hospital level of care

The facility has adequate PPE supplies on hand

The facility has access to adequate testing capacity

The facility is following strict infection control and visitation policies

Necessary resources for peri-operative care are available

Required once non-urgent procedures resume:

To start, facilities must limit the volume of non-emergent and elective procedures to a maximum of 50% pre-COVID-19 procedure volume

In order to maintain or expand this volume, facilities must continue to meet all items in the previous criteria

Facility must maintain a plan to reduce or stop non-emergent and elective procedures should a surge/resurgence of COVID-19 cases occur in their region or in the case that prior criteria cannot be met

Procedures must be prioritized based on whether their continued delay will have an adverse medical outcome

Criteria for medical and dental offices

Required prior to resuming non-urgent procedures:

The office must have adequate PPE supplies on hand

Medical or dental office is following strict infection control policies as

recommended by CDC

Required once non-urgent procedures resume:

Decrease caseload volume to maximize social distancing.

In order to maintain or expand this volume, office must continue to

meet all items in prior criteria

Medical or dental office must maintain a plan to reduce or stop non- emergency and elective procedures should a surge/resurgence of COVID-19 cases occur in their region.

Prioritize procedures based on whether their continued delay will have

an adverse health outcome

Non-emergent and elective procedures should be prioritized

based on indication and urgency

Strongly consider the balance of risks vs. benefits for patients in higher-risk groups such as those over age 60 and those with compromised immune systems or lung and heart function

Medical and dental offices should utilize enhanced risk screening of patients prior to delivering care

Full framework details below

