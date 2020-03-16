Brown to speak on possible curfew for bars and restaurants

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Oregon were announced over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to speak to media the day after she announced she is considering implementing a curfew on restaurants and bars across the state.

Brown’s office confirmed Sunday that the curfew is one of several measures brought to her by public health officials that she is considering. According to Brown’s press secretary, Charles Boyle, the governor is weighing those measures “in terms of how to best lower the transmission rate of the coronavirus in Oregon, preserve hospital capacity for those who need it, and the real-world impacts they will have on Oregonians.”

New ideas on how to implement social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19 come at the heels of Oregon’s first death from the coronavirus, along with nine new cases that were found over the weekend.

On Sunday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his plan to temporarily close all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities, according to a report from the AP. He is expected to make the emergency proclamation on Monday.

More concrete information on how Brown plans to move forward is expected to be presented during a teleconference briefing on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

