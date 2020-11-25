Brown to talk virus response, safety measures after ‘freeze’

A record number of deaths were reported on Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from her office, Gov. Brown will speak to Oregon’s response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, along with details on measures that will take effect following the current Two-Week Freeze. Officials from Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University will join the press conference, as well.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

In a recent one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News, the governor reaffirmed that she stands by her decision to temporarily halt social gatherings and some businesses despite pushback from critics. Brown said she enacted the partial lockdown in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 before attempts to contain the virus are impossible.

“I don’t like doing this,” Brown said. “I feel because of the public health threats we are facing I have no choice.”

A record number of deaths were reported on Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, with 21 more Oregonians succumbing to COVID-19. Officials also reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 67,333.

The state’s death toll now stands at 847.

Under Brown’s order which went into effect Wednesday, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside.

The order is also enforceable with fines and possible jail time; however, law enforcement agencies have said they will continue to take an “education first” approach.

“The reality is that these measures are enforceable by law, it’s no different than if you were to have a house party down the street, making a bunch of noise at 2 a.m. and you would call the police and tell them to cut it out,” Brown explained. “In some of those circumstances, law enforcement would issue a citation.”

The governor said she knows it’s brutal on businesses to be limited or shut down right now but that it’s up to the public to avoid social gatherings or she will be forced to shut down everything but essential services once again.