Brown: We need to step up pace of vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a percentage of the population, Oregon has administered about the same number of COVID-19 vaccines as other states. But Oregon, like the other states, is going too slowly, Gov. Kate Brown said Monday.

“Oregon, like most of the country, is not moving fast enough. All states are grappling with the same logistical challenges, and while we are making steady progress, we must move even more quickly when every vaccination has the potential to save someone’s life,” the governor said in a statement.

So she directed the Oregon Health Authority to administer 12,000 vaccinations each day by the end of the next 2 weeks.

“That will put us on track to deploy every vaccine we have in our hands each week,” she said. “OHA will be working with health care providers, pharmacies, and local public health partners to streamline the distribution process to achieve that goal.”

Brown described this as “an all-hands on deck effort” and told OHA to partner widely to make sure “we are using all available resources to ramp up Oregon’s vaccinations rapidly.”

And she was unequivocal about one thing overall.

“Let me be clear: we must vaccinate Oregonians as quickly as possible. Oregon families, schools, and businesses are counting on rapid vaccine distribution. We all are.”