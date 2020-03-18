BSD: Aloha HS student had coronavirus before closure

The student was at school while sick the week of March 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Aloha High School student had coronavirus prior to the statewide school closure, potentially infecting other students and staff, according to the Beaverton School District.

BSD issued a statement to families Wednesday alerting them of the confirmed case.

District officials said in the statement that they are working to identify and directly reach out to close contacts of the ill person. They added that Washington County Public Health cannot reveal the identity or condition of the patient due to medical privacy laws.

“We ask that you respect the ill person’s privacy as well,” the district said in the statement. “We share your concerns about this news, which is another sign of how COVID-19 is spreading in local communities in Oregon.”

The news comes a day after Governor Kate Brown extended the closure of schools throughout Oregon through April 28.

