‘Business is way down’: Virus quells restaurant-goers

Coronavirus

Mother's Bistro has just a fraction of their typical customers coming in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow worldwide. Meanwhile, the outbreak has brought normal daily life to a shuddering halt.

Downtown Portland would typically be bustling with life on a Saturday—rain or shine. However, the handful of popular bars on 3rd Street only saw a meager crowd. While several other hotspots in the neighborhood remain open such as the Saturday Market, coronavirus concerns kept usual customers inside. The nearby Roseland Theater has postponed or canceled events through April 21.

Lisa Schroeder, owner of Mother’s Bistro. March 14, 2020 (KOIN)

The weekend typically brings people out in droves for brunch. But on Saturday, even a mainstay like Mother’s Bistro said they were feeling the effects.

“Business is way down,” said Lisa Schroeder, owner of Mother’s Bistro. “We need to cut staff. Guests just aren’t coming in.”

Schroeder said that she has 24 reservations for Saturday evening. Just two weeks ago she has 162 booked.

While restaurants are suffering, grocery stores have become a hotspot. Toilet paper and hand sanitizer continue to sell out locally and across the country. In fact, Fred Meyer and Winco Foods are now hiring extra employees to cope with customer demand.

On Friday, KOIN 6 News spoke with a manager at a Vancouver Grocery Outlet who said it would normally take six months to sell out of hand sanitizer—now it only takes half a business day.

