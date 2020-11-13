Business leaders react to Oregon’s COVID ‘freeze’

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown’s press conference Friday signaled another wave of sweeping changes as coronavirus cases across Oregon continue to spike. In response, many business leaders urged the state to seek out alternatives to the freeze as a way to curb the spread.

The freeze will begin next Wednesday, November 18, and will be in effect through December 2. However, it will last longer than two weeks in ‘hotspots’ such as Multnomah County, where it will last at least four weeks.

At Fred Meyer’s Northeast Portland location, staff said they were already setting their operations below the newly mandated 75% capacity. Some shoppers at the grocery store on Friday said they supported the new rules for all grocery stores in Oregon.

In a statement, officials with Fred Meyer said “our priority will continue to be providing safe, clean and stocked stores for the communities that we serve. Earlier in the pandemic, we had already set capacity limits for all Fred Meyer stores to be well below the new 75% limit implemented today by Governor Brown. We take our role as part of the critical infrastructure very seriously and will continue to make adjustments as needed to put the safety of our customers and associates first.”

Retail stores and malls will also be put under the same restrictions for the freeze. However, other business sectors, such as the restaurant and bar industries, will have to close their dining rooms and patios, and return to take-out orders only.

The Oregon Restaurant and Lounge Association released a statement expressing concerns that this freeze will “permanently shut down” some bars and restaurants.

“Knowing small social gatherings are the focal point for the transmission of this virus, it is incredibly disappointing to see our industry once again targeted and to know bar and restaurant operators are having their employees’ and their own livelihoods put at risk,” said Jason Brandt, President and CEO for the ORLA in a statement. “We continue to be asked to make significant sacrifices as an industry due to the nature of our business models.”

In a release, the ORLA said their organization has several ideas of how to help the hospitality industry survive the pandemic, such as extending the commercial eviction moratorium, as well as suggesting the creation of a “$75 million Hospitality Relief Fund to help restaurants, bars, breweries, cideries, lodging properties and other hospitality related businesses survive.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards also released a statement on the “one size fits all” measures, mentioning that vineyards have gone above and beyond the Oregon Health Authority guidelines for their operations.

“We support efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus and local businesses who implement the proper safety measures when hosting guests on-site. The “one size fits all” regulatory approach will hurt small business employees who are exceeding all safety measures.“

The Coronavirus Recovery Business Coalition sent a letter to the governor on Friday, urging against future business closures and restrictions and instead proposed “a series of actions the state can take to slow the spread of the virus.”

“We implore you, Governor, if you are considering additional restrictions or actual closures, please take a pause. Let us work with you to develop a better plan. Arbitrarily closing businesses and reacting to this crisis without a plan that addresses the root of the problem will certainly harm Oregonians across our state without ensuring any real results.”

Their five-point action plan includes a public awareness campaign, increasing rapid testing and contact tracing statewide, a task force to address community spread of the virus, an economic advisory panel to address ongoing needs, and a plan for eventual vaccine distribution. The full letter and action plan can be read online here.

Of those who came out in support of the governor’s new measures was the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which released a statement Friday saying, “With cases soaring, two-week freeze is necessary to preserve hospital capacity.”

“Community hospitals across Oregon have stepped up during the pandemic, and front-line health care workers have worked tirelessly to care for those who have fallen ill. With COVID-19 cases soaring across the state, it is imperative that we act now to preserve hospital capacity. We support the Governor’s two-week freeze on social gatherings and the three-state travel advisory announced by Oregon, Washington, and California. If we are not able to slow the spread of COVID-19 now, hospital capacity for all Oregonians could be threatened as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to grow, jeopardizing the availability of care for us all. Cancer patients need treatments; those with injuries need physical rehabilitation; those in chronic pain need surgery.

We urge the public to follow these new guidelines. We know it’s hard, eight months into the pandemic, to limit where we go and how we interact with friends and family. But these steps – combined with social distancing, hand washing, and face coverings when you must leave your home – are essential steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and bring it under control so we can bring normalcy back into our lives.”

The New York Times reports Oregon’s partial lockdown is one of the most sweeping in the nation.