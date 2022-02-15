Business patrons violate mask rules as state approaches end of mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As schools consider rules around masks, some business patrons continue to violate mask mandates.

The Newberg School District announced Tuesday it will not require masks to be worn in school buildings starting April 1, saying masks will be strongly recommended but not required.



Mask wariness is becoming very apparent. KOIN 6 has heard from retailers that are back in the business of having to be the mask police again. Some people are not wearing a mask when they go in shops and grocery stores even though it’s required by the state in Oregon and Washington.

Several store owners said some customers are saying COVID is over and are even getting belligerent.



Meanwhile, workplaces that have gotten lax about masking are still being investigated by the state.

KOIN 6 checked with the state Occupational Health and Safety Administration that investigates COVID rule violations. They’ve issued 227 citations, a total and almost $1,000,000 in penalties, and most were not appealed.