Businesses, artists partner to create murals on storefronts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local artists teamed up with Portland businesses to bring some color to the city.

Businesses that had to board up their storefronts during the coronavirus pandemic offered up the plywood space as blank canvases for artists to paint murals on. It brightens the neighborhood while giving artists an opportunity to showcase their skills.

“Being able to utilize their skills and help give back to the community, build those relationships and also build their portfolio, while also helping small businesses create a moment to continue to represent their brand in the best light during these times,” said Kali Huebner of Kali Grey LLC.

The murals can be found at a couple of businesses around the city. The one featured in the video is at Dan and Louis Oyster Bar on Southwest Ankeny.