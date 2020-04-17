Businesses face ‘massive problem’ as federal loans run dry

The Fields Bar & Grill is one of many small businesses that didn't receive any help from the federal stimulus package

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many small businesses aren’t getting the help they were counting on now that the loan money from President Trump’s stimulus package is depleted.

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday the $349 billion it received from the stimulus package dried up in under two weeks.

Despite starting the application process for an SBA loan over a week ago, Jim and Jan Rice—the owners of The Fields Bar & Grill in Portland’s Pearl District—never saw a dime of those funds.

The Rices had only owned the restaurant-bar at Northwest 11th and Northrup for less than a year before they were forced to close their doors to dine-in customers in March. Business at The Fields got so slow the Rices had to let 10 of their employees go.

The owners told KOIN 6 News on Thursday those employees still haven’t been able to collect unemployment checks due to Oregon’s overwhelmed employment department.

Jim and Jan Rice, the owners of The Fields Bar & Grill in Northwest Portland, March 25, 2020. (KOIN)

“If we could’ve gotten the loan then I could’ve used that almost to supplement unemployment because I could take care of our team then,” Jim Rice said. “I’d have the funds to take care of them at least over the next few months while this thing starts working it’s way up.”

Despite money being tight, the Rices have given cash loans to a few of their former workers. Those they’ve laid off are also welcome to eat for free at the restaurant.

For more than a month, the Rices have been relying on takeout orders.

“We knew we were going to be losing money. We had no idea how long this was going to go,” said Jim Rice. “This is a massive problem, it’s hard to get your mind wrapped around what it’s going to take to actually fix it.”

But if the lights are to stay on at The Fields, the Rices—like countless other small businesses—need lawmakers to return to the drawing board. Senate Republicans and President Trump are currently pushing for another $250 billion for small business relief but lawmakers are still negotiating.

“Congress is going to have to come back and find the money to be able to fulfill this,” Rice said. “And if they don’t, to be fair, there are a lot of businesses that are going to fail.”