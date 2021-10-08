Calendar says ‘October’, but supply chain says ‘holidays’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the pandemic, we’ve all learned how things we never thought about before affect us all. Like supply chain.

Shipping delays and higher prices could stick around for a while as the supply chain interruption continues for a variety of reasons, including workforce numbers that haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Officials at UPS said online shopping will see a huge increase, with e-commerce possibly doubling from even last year.

In 2020, the busiest shipping day was October 15. But this year UPS believes it will be December 16.

“Consumers are ready to start spending money earlier and earlier each year, and if you’re not ready, if you’re not prepared to execute, you will fall behind and you will miss out,” said Kinder Beauty CEO Andrew Bernstein.

Surveys show consumers expect their products to be delivered in 5 days or less, UPS said. But major companies, like Nestle, are reporting supply chain shortages. Some report a 400% increase in delays year-to-year.

The message to business owners: prepare now.

Oregon economists project the supply chain issues will continue into 2022. Production is down and demand is up.

Small businesses need to really think through the issues and timing. The National Federation of Independent Business said 90% of small business owners say the supply chain disruptions are already impacting their business.

“It’s kind of keeping up with the Joneses and the Joneses in this case are those big brick-and-mortar chain stores,” Bernstein said. “And you have to be prepared to open your doors at the same time or earlier than they do.”