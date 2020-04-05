Live Now
California COVID-19 testing backlog cut by two-thirds

Coronavirus

California has tested just 126,000 of the state's nearly 40 million residents

by: ADAM BEAM and DAISY NGUYEN/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman wears a mask during the coronavirus outbreak while crossing a street in front of the skyline in San Francisco, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cut its COVID-19 testing backlog by more than two-thirds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday the state has 13,000 pending tests as of Friday, down from more than 59,000 pending tests a day earlier. Still, California has tested just 126,000 of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

Newsom says he has a responsibility as governor to do better.

He announced partnerships with two research university campuses to set up between five and seven testing hubs throughout the state. And he said Stanford University was close to getting approval for an antibody test, which would determine who is immune to the virus. 

