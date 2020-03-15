California governor calls for closure of all bars, wineries

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about his executive order advising that non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled until at least the end of March, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Restaurants will have to reduce occupancy by half

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for all bars, wineries, nightclubs, and brewpubs to close in the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom says the state will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other. He also urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It comes as the Illinois governor shut down all bars and restaurants and officials elsewhere said they were considering similar restrictions.

Newsom issued guidance last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that have roiled California’s economy.