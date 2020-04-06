Camas couple says ‘I do’ at drive-in wedding

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — It’s a problem that a number of engaged couples are having right now: how to go through with wedding plans during the shutdown and orders to social distance. One couple in Camas found a solution—they had a drive-in wedding.

Melinda Cleaver and Jason DeSeranno had planned on having their wedding in Las Vegas. But, after those plans were canceled, they went to the next plan. Taking inspiration from the old drive-in movies, guests drove in and stayed in their cars to watch the ceremony. It made for a happy day while keeping with social distance guidelines.

About 30 people, close friends and family, attended the ceremony. All were watching from their cars.