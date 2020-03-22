‘Camp Evergreen’ offers free childcare to health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clark County school district is now offering free childcare to the area’s first responders and health care professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, Evergreen Public Schools announced the opening of “Camp Evergreen,” housed at Crestline Elementary in Vancouver. The free services will begin on Tuesday, March 24, and will be available during the week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The school district superintendent asked for those who would like to use the service to register online. A registration form, medication form, and immunization records are required for each child.

“One of Governor Inslee’s directives was to ensure our First Responders and HealthCare professionals had reliable childcare. We want to make sure those who can best assist our community during the COVID-19 outbreak are able to do so, and we have the facilities and staff to make that happen,” said Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent Mike Merlino in a written statement.

Earlier this month, Evergreen Public Schools announced that their childcare partner, Southwest Washington Child Care Consortium, would stay open through the school closure.

Additionally, meals were made available to all students starting on Tuesday, March 17. “Any student or community child” can have access to grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through either of two programs: meal pick up or delivery.

As an alternative, meals are also delivered along normal elementary school bus routes in the district. Students of any grade can wait at a designated bus stop and receive both breakfast and lunch at the regular pick up time.