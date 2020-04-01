Can’t pay rent? Here’s what Oregonians can expect

The first of the month means rent is due for millions of Americans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday brings the beginning of a new month — and for millions of Americans, that means rent is due.

What can Oregonians expect if they can’t afford to pay rent this month because of the coronavirus? Right now, there’s a statewide ban on evictions, but some people say they’re worried they won’t be able to pay back that accumulating rent once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

The statewide ban on evictions lasts three months while Multnomah County’s ban on evictions lasts six months. This ban is giving renters six months to repay those missed payments, but Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says things are changing so quickly that at some point, they may come pack and extend the payback period to a year.

County officials stress you need to be in contact with your landlord and notify them of your job loss or significant cut in hours. They’ll likely need proof that coronavirus has impacted your paycheck. Have a pay stub or layoff notice from your former employer ready to present.

Homeowners may be able to defer mortgage payments if they can demonstrate a substantial loss of income due to the pandemic. If you have loans backed by the federal government — federal agencies have enacted suspensions or deferrals on mortgage payments.

Call your mortgage servicer for more information.

In cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York and even in Portland, there’s are growing movements for rent strikes. Organizers want federal lawmakers to put mortgages on pause so landlords can help renters.

They’re asking for a three-month rent cancelation — because they don’t want a huge bill at the other end of this crisis.

