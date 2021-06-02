Capacity increases to 10k for Game 6 at Moda

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 29: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers pumps up the crowd in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on May 29, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

About 2,000 more fans will be in the arena Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced the Moda Center would be increasing its capacity to 10,000 fans for Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs.

Thursday’s matchup between the Blazers and Denver Nuggets will feature roughly 2,000 more attendees than Game 4 on Saturday.

Blazers officials said tickets will be available on a limited basis.

The arena implemented a strict no-bag policy this season and has encouraged fans to leave bags at home or in their cars. People headed to the game should also consider new mobile ordering feature in the Trail Blazers mobile app, according to Moda officials.

All fans on campus vaccinated or non-vaccinated, will still be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter’s health and safety protocols, including always wearing a mask. For more information around Vaccinated Sections, proof of vaccination requirements and health and safety protocols, please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.