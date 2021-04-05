Caregivers, spouses of veterans now eligible for COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The VA Portland Healthcare System announced Monday that it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, as well as their caregivers, spouses and some other beneficiaries as part of the SAVE LIVES Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

Veterans currently enrolled in VA care will still be prioritized for vaccines. Expanded authority to distribute vaccines to other people will depend on vaccine supply.

“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Portland has focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Darwin Goodspeed, Director, VA Portland Health Care System. “As of today, we’ve provided more than 56,000 doses of the COVID vaccine into the arms of our Veterans and staff. I am proud of the work we’ve done and happy for the opportunity to expand our efforts to more Veterans and their families.”

Those eligible to get a vaccine under the SAVES LIVES Act can visit www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA Portland will contact those who sign up to schedule their vaccination as the vaccine becomes available.