Cases, hospitalizations, deaths jump in Oregon COVID report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirty-four of Oregon’s 36 counties combined to record another 2827 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.

Another 23 deaths were recorded, though details on those deaths were not immediately available. The death toll in Oregon now stands at a total of 3221 people.

Hospitalizations and patients in the ICU both jumped in this report. OHA said there are 1178 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, 16 more than the day before. Another 36 people are in the ICU, for a statewide total of 358 ICU beds taken with COVID patients.

There are only 52 available ICU beds in the state, and 326 non-ICU beds, OHA report. Each of those totals means there is only 8% availability of each needed bed.

Both the number of cases recorded and the number of hospitalizations each jumped significantly in the week ending August 29. The 16,252 cases is a 10% jump week-to-week, while new hospitalizations jumped from 601 to 1000 in that same week.

Vaccinations ticked up a bit. Another 10,897 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered, above the 7-day running average of 8674 doses per day.