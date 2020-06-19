Cautiously optimistic: MultCo businesses reopen in Phase 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County opened for Phase 1 on Friday and many were getting back to work for the first time since the shutdown went into place. But, as businesses start to reopen, what does that look like now? And how are employers keeping their staff and customers safe?

Business operations will be noticeably different due to the Phase 1 guidelines.

Olympia Provisions Public House opening Friday afternoon with outdoor seating only. The tables were spaced six feet apart. The business had masks available for customers and employees, and is no longer permitting customers to order inside at the counter.

“We’re feeling good,” said owner Nate Tilden. “It’s been a long build-up, so here we are and it’s a beautiful day, it’s a great day to relaunch our business.”

Another challenge has been bringing back employees. Olympia Provisions is still understaffed, so they planned to start with a soft opening before extending their hours. They’re not sure how many people to expect, but think it will be pretty busy after watching the surrounding counties open.

“I know that cases are on the uptick and I really hope that the way that we come back safely, distanced, all of the face masks and everything in place, cleaning every surface, just being really care–I really hope that we can do it and do it safely,” said Tilden.

The Director of Government Affairs for the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, Greg Astley, said he believes people are anxious to get out and be social and patronize their favorite places like they used to before the pandemic.

“I think so, especially if the weather’s nice this weekend,” said Astley.

Brick and Mortar Barbershop on SE Hawthorne will be opening on Saturday, and appointments for a chair are already filling up quickly. Barbers will have face masks and hand sanitizer for customers right when they walk in, and they also plan on taking people’s temperatures. If someone is not comfortable with that, as an alternative they can answer a series of questions about COVID-19 symptoms.

“Everyone that works here is eager to be, very, very eager to get back behind the chair,” said shop owner Michael Denton. “They just want to cut hair.”

The goal is to make sure employees and customers feel safe.

“It’ll be a little difficult, but we’re definitely asking people to bear with us as we are also adjusting to all these new rules,” said Denton.

There are some who think it’s still too soon to reopen. KOIN 6 News found several restaurants that aren’t planning to open until July, so there has been a mixed reaction as Multnomah County moves forward.