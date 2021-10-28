CDC: 80% of Oregon adults have had at least 1 COVID shot

PORTLAND, OR – DECEMBER 16: A healthcare worker at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center receives a COVID-19 vaccination on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The first rounds of Pfizer’s vaccine were administered in Oregon on Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Oregon ranks 12th in the nation for the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials say 80% of adults in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,681,267 Oregonians ages 18 and over had received at least one shot, the Oregon Health Authority said.

OHA said the CDC tally is slightly higher than Oregon’s vaccination dashboard (which reports more than 77% of people 18 and up as having at least one dose) because the CDC includes vaccinations delivered through federal facilities, like the Veteran’s Administration.

Oregon ranks 20th in the U.S. for the percentage of residents who have received at least one shot, and 12th in the nation for the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, OHA said.

Experts estimate that Oregon has not yet reached “herd immunity,” which is when a virus can no longer spread from person to person because enough of the population is immune to it.

“Reaching 80 percent is an important milestone because it loosens COVID-19’s grip on our state. Vaccines work and we know they save lives. We strongly encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at their earliest opportunity. Getting vaccinated is – quite simply – our state’s best way out of this pandemic,” said OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks. “We’ve made significant progress in closing the vaccination gap, among people of color and rural communities. But Oregon is still below the 80% threshold of those vaccinated for these groups. We can do more to ensure everyone in Oregon has a fair and equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”