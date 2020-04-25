CDC adds 6 more symptoms for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six new symptoms for the coronavirus were added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website Saturday.
The updates are the latest effort by the agency to help educate and inform possible patients.
The new symptoms are listed as:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- “New” loss of taste or smell
Previous symptoms prior to Saturday’s update include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
According to the CDC, anyone with breathing problems, persistent pain or mounting chest pressure should seek medical attention immediately.
Other symptoms of the highly infectious virus include diarrhea, skin rash, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue, according to health officials.
Symptoms of the virus tend to appear between 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. Severe symptoms may develop between 5 to 10 days after the initial symptoms appear.
As of Saturday, COVID-19 has infected more than 905,000 people in the U.S. and killed nearly 52,000.
