PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is now new COVID protection for kids as the CDC and FDA approved updated booster shots for children as young as 5 years old on Wednesday.

The timing of this comes just before kids will spend a lot more time indoors altogether when the weather changes.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11, while Moderna’s shot is cleared for ages 6 thru 17. The updated boosters target the omicron variant of COVID, but children must have already had the two-dose primary series of a COVID vaccine before getting the booster.

If they already had a booster shot, kids can get this updated one as long as it’s been two months since their first booster. There’s also a push to get everyone, including children, a flu shot. Both shots take about two weeks to fully build up the antibodies needed to fight those viruses.