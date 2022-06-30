PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level data tracker now shows a majority of Oregon counties are now at “high” risk for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, of the state’s 36 counties, those at “high” risk include Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.

The CDC determined the “high” risk level if the county has had 200 or more new COVID cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days, or more than 20 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

For community levels considered “high” risk, the CDC suggests community members wear masks in indoor public settings, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The data tracker also shows that 12 Oregon counties are at “medium” to “low” risk.

CDC’s updated COVID-19 risk map of Oregon as of June 30, 2022. (KOIN)

This comes after the CDC recommended nine Oregon Counties should wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to the “high” risk levels.