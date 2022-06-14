The CDC says so far, 74% of Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People in three Oregon counties should once again begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 community levels are rated “high” in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties. This means these counties have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days.

In Lane County, the case rate per 100,000 people is 259.38. In Douglas County, it’s 202.74 and in Jackson County, it’s 227.21.

These community levels were calculated on June 9, 2022.

With COVID-19 levels this high, the CDC says anyone at risk for severe illness in these communities should consider taking additional precautions besides simply wearing a mask, like staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon over the last 7-day period for which data is available, June 16-12, is 10,651. That’s a 1.6% decrease from the previous seven days, when the Oregon Health Authority recorded 10,819 cases.

The CDC says so far, 74% of Oregonians are fully vaccinated.