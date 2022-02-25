PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CDC introduced new guidelines on Friday to give communities an idea of where masks should be worn in public.

The guidelines determine what counties across the U.S. should do regarding preventing COVID-19 based on its current community level, with the majority of the country at either low or medium risk. However, high risk counties are still recommended to wear masks indoors in public. The recommendations do not change public transportation requirements, including airports.

The announcement came a day after Oregon announced its indoor mask mandate was being lifted statewide on March 19. The CDC’s recommendations are non-binding, which means there may be local or state restrictions even in low-risk areas that superseded the CDC. Furthermore, anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive should wear a mask, even if in a low risk area.

Here are the counties considered at low risk in Oregon as of Friday, Feb. 25:

Grant

Malheur

Here are the counties considered at medium risk in Oregon as of Friday, Feb. 25:

Clatsop

Tillamook

Lincoln

Washington

Yamhill

Polk

Multnomah

Clackamas

Marion

Hood River

Wasco

Sherman

Gilliam

Wheeler

Morrow

Umatilla

Union

Baker

Here are the counties considered at high risk in Oregon as of Friday, Feb. 25:

Columbia

Wallowa

Benton

Linn

Lane

Jefferson

Deschutes

Crook

Douglas

Coos

Curry

Josephine

Jackson

Klamath

Lake

Harney

Click here for more information from the CDC on the new guidelines.