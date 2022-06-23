PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Babies and children just starting their schooling are now getting COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon less than a week after federal and state approval.

The first mass clinic for children ages six months to 5 years old is underway in Beaverton on the Tektronics campus.

The clinic, which was not widely advertised, offered Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and had a few dozen parents with small children when it opened at noon.

Parents there were grateful to now be able to get vaccine protection for their children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Mike Larson brought his 2-year-old son, Ira, to get the vaccine.

“My wife is a teacher so she’s been in the classroom the whole year, and we’ve been trying really hard to avoid getting him sick, so any extra protection we can get is an added bonus,” Larson said.

He said Ira has not seen his out-of-state grandparents in person since he was born in an effort to protect them from COVID.

Several parents told KOIN 6 News they were infected with COVID even though they were vaccinated, and so did their little ones who couldn’t get vaccinated. Now, they want to make sure the kids don’t end up in the hospital or spread it to vulnerable family members.

The clinic is operated by the Oregon Health Authority and is serving walk-ins only. It is running on the Tektronix campus until 7 p.m. Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.