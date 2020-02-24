Chinese-American community leader shares concern on coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some members of the local community have concerns over travel and the safety of their loved ones overseas as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Helen Ying told KOIN 6 News that the Chinese-American community is a small one in Portland, but there are some impacts even they have felt. Many who were celebrating the Lunar New Year in China decided to celebrate in a different way this year. Ying sits on the board of the Portland chapter of the Chinese-American Citizens Alliance. She said most of the local impacts have been felt in the immigrant community.

According to Ying, people have concerns about their families who still live in China. One woman from Ying’s church recently went to visit relatives in Hong Kong, and when she returned, she opted to work from home and self-quarantined for 14 days just in case.

“We have a young lady at our church—she didn’t even go to China, but she visited family in Hong Kong,” said Ying. “She came home earlier this month and she is ending her quarantine today.”

Ying said that the Citizens Alliance has noted that there has been evidence of racist comments nationally in relation to the virus, which they have condemned. She said that a local restaurant in Oregon was also the victim of an unfounded rumor that associated the business with the virus. Those online rumors have since been somewhat squashed, according to Ying, but the restaurant was impacted nonetheless.