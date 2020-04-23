Chinese-American groups donate PPE to Portland healthcare workers

The groups had the masks shipped from China to the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Chinese-American groups donated thousands of surgical and N95 masks to healthcare workers at Portland hospitals this week.

The Chinese Friendship Association of Portland had more than 10,000 masks shipped from China to the U.S. and donated them to the Providence Regional Donation Center in Northeast Portland.

Hours later, the Oregon Chinese Coalition stopped by the donation center to give nearly 5,000 N95 masks.

“We have an obligation to do something more for the community,” said Oregon Chinese Coalition President Hongcheng Zhao.

The Chinese Coalition said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici’s office helped get the shipment through customs.