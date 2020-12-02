Chinook Winds: ‘Tentative 2-week closure’ over COVID cases

Workers will be paid during the closure, officials said

Chinook Winds Casino opened their Sports Wagering in 2019 (Chinook Winds)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Chinook Winds Casino Resort announced Tuesday they will close for 2 weeks following an increase of positive cases of COVID-19.

The statement said all guests would need to check out by 10am Wednesday and all hotel reservations will be cancelled throughout the closure.

Officials did not say if the coronavirus cases were staff or guests or both.

“The safety of our team members and guests are our top priority,” General Manager Michael Fisher said in the statement. “Team members will be paid through the tentative two-week closure. We look forward to announcing our re-opening.”

However they did not specify a re-opening date. During the closure, they said they would “deep clean and sanitize the property.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the Walmart in Eastport Plaza and the Frito-Lay facility in Vancouver closing after outbreaks of COVID-19.

